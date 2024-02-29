Bloomberg: GTA VI enters final stages of development, Rockstar returns employees to the office for five days

GTA VI development is nearing completion, and Rockstar is asking employees to return to the office for the usual five-day work week starting in April. An update on the status of one of the most anticipated games of our time was shared by Bloomberg who received a copy of the internal letter to employees.

As the development of GTA VI enters its final lap, the game will require even more dedication and effort from the team. That’s why Rockstar’s management believes it’s appropriate to bring the developers back to the office for a five-day period — both for productivity and security reasons, given the previous leaks of game materials that caused the publisher five million dollars in losses and «thousands of hours*] of employee time (last December the perpetrator was sent to a psychiatric hospital for life). By the way, before that, Rockstarnotedthat the large-scale leak of gameplay and source code of an early build of GTA 6 in the fall of 2022 and other incidents did not greatly harm the business and will not affect the game’s development schedule.

In the official letter, Rockstar mentions the «tangible benefits» of teamwork in the office, which, according to the management, will ensure that GTA VI is developed «at the proper level of quality», as well as qualitatively fulfill all the points of the development plan. And how can we not recall the previous words of Take-Two leader Strauss Zelnick about new creative standards for the series, the gaming industry, and the entire entertainment market, that the GTA VI developer is trying to achieve.

GTA VI is due to be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — the PC version has not been announced yet. The game has all the chances to become the most expensive in history (the budget is estimated at $1-2 billion) and Rockstar is longingly expecting to earn $8 billion in the fiscal year 2025. The trailer announcing GTA VI, which was released in December 2023, gained 178 million views on YouTube and became the second most viewed video game trailer ever. If the development goes according to plan, there are good chances for a new GTA VI reveal sometime in the summer or fall, don’t you think?