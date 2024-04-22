BMW and LEXUS are among the leaders. Sales of premium cars in Ukraine increased — more than 2.8 thousand in the first quarter of 2024

In the first 3 months of 2024, Ukrainians purchased more than 2.8 thousand premium cars, which is 2% more than in the same period last year.

According to the «Ukravtoprom» association, this year premium cars covered 17% of the new passenger car market, while last year their share was almost 25%.

More than half of the sales in the first quarter were in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, with the most popular brands being BMW, LEXUS and AUDI:

BMW — 736 units

LEXUS — 491 units

AUDI — 421 units

In total, 16,660 new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2024, up 49% year-on-year.

Also, in January-March 2024, Ukrainians purchased about 4.2 thousand passenger cars made in China — 75% more than in the same period of 2023. Of this number, almost 3 thousand units were new (+114%) and about 1.2 thousand units were used (+21%).