Chinese-made electric vehicles continue to reshape the landscape of the Ukrainian automotive and electric market — you can see for yourself by looking at the latest statistics of Ukravtoprom regarding the most popular models in the first quarter of 2014.

Between January and March 2024, Ukrainians purchased about 4.2 thousand Chinese-made passenger cars — not 75% more than in the same period of 2023. Of this number, almost 3 thousand units were new (+114%); about 1.2 thousand units were used (+21%).

There are three key points here:

In the first quarter, cars of Chinese origin accounted for 18% of the new passenger car market in Ukraine.

The vast majority of passenger cars from China were electric cars — 85%.

In the segment of used cars registered for the first time in Ukraine, the share of «Chinese» amounted to 2%.

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover remains the unchanged sales leader in Ukraine, despite the fact that it is still not officially sold here. Read more — told here. Also in the top 3 among the new ones are the bestsellers Honda e:NS1 and BYD Song Plus.

The most popular cars from China in Ukraine in the first quarter

Top 5 most popular new passenger car models of Chinese origin in Ukraine in Q1 2024 1. Volkswagen ID.4 — 750 units;

2. Honda e:NS1 (based on Honda HR-V) — 255 units;

3. BYD Song Plus — 227 units;

4. Nissan Ariya — 189 units;

5. Geely Atlas Pro — 164 units. Top 5 most popular used cars from China in Q1 2024 1. Volkswagen ID.4 — 350 units;

2. Nissan Ariya — 103 units;

3. Honda eNS1 — 99 units;

4. Toyota bZ4X — 70 units;

5. Volkswagen ID.6 — 48 units.

In 2023, about 14.2 million electric cars were sold worldwide (10 million BEVs + 4.2 million PHEVs/EREVs) — 16% of total sales, and at the end of 2023, the global fleet consisted of about 40 million electric cars in active use (of which 70% were BEVs and the remaining 30% were PHEVs). In 2024, global sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach 17.8 million units (+25% compared to 2023), and their share will increase to 25%. At the same time, BEV sales will increase to 12.8 million. Another interesting fact — in March, the fleet of electric vehicles in Ukraine exceeded 100 thousand — the increase in demand is driven, among other things, by the low cost of electricity and tax incentives — zero customs clearance rate and no VAT (currently, only an excise tax of €1 per kWh of battery capacity).