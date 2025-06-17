Borderlands 4 is available for pre-order — less than $80, three editions and upcoming DLC

Borderlands 4 opened pre-orders a few months before the official release. At the same time, Gearbox Software announced four upcoming DLCs.

In Borderlands 4, players will take on the role of one of four brand new Vault Hunters with unique abilities. This time, the plot takes us to the planet Kairos — the largest world in the series. The main characters will have to challenge the Timekeeper and his Order. The developers have promised new movement mechanics, large-scale post-shot support, and a clear content roadmap.

What’s included in each edition of Borderlands 4

After the launch, players will have access to both free and paid content. Owners of the Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions will have access to four DLC packs with new zones, story and side missions, unique bosses, challenges, new equipment and vehicles. At the same time, the Super Deluxe Edition contains two more separate story packs that add new treasure hunters and regions to explore.

The standard edition costs ₴2,999 ($69.99), which is reminiscent of the recent scandal. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford stated that «true fans of the» series will find $80 per game. But as we can see, «standard fans» can keep $10 for themselves, while the cost of the game for «deluxe fans» is even more than the new pricing policy for AAA Xbox games. In general, Borderlands 4 has several editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99 or ₴2,999) — only the basic game.

($69.99 or ₴2,999) — only the basic game. Deluxe Edtio i n ($99.99 or ₴4,299) includes: base game; pre-launch bonus — set «Gilded Glory» (Vault Hunter skin, weapon skin, ECHO-4 drone skin); weapon skin «Fierce Hawk»; Bounty Pack: 4 post-shot DLC packs; 4 Vault cards with unique rewards; new equipment, vehicles, and cosmetics.

Super Deluxe Edition ($129.99 or ₴5,599) includes everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as: Vault Hunter Pack: 2 new Vault Hunters; 2 separate story sets; 2 new regions; additional equipment and cosmetics; Ornate Order Pack: 4 heads, 4 bodies, and 4 skins for seekers; new cosmetics for ECHO-4.

Everyone who pre-orders the game will receive the Gilded Glory bundle. Those who do not pre-order will be able to purchase this bundle separately after the release of this one. Borderlands 4 is currently available for pre-order — the game is available in Steam and Epic Games..

Borderlands 4 system requirements

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

– 8 cores required

– 8 cores required RAM: 16 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

– at least 8 GB of video memory

– at least 8 GB of video memory Storage: 100 GB of free space

– SSD required

– SSD required Other: Requires a 64-bit OS and processor

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

– 8 or more cores

– 8 or more cores RAM: 32 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

– 12+ GB of video memory

– 12+ GB of video memory Storage: 100 GB of free space

– SSD required

– SSD required Other: Requires a 64-bit OS and processor

The new installment of the legendary shooter series Borderlands 4 is scheduled for release on September 12, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Later this year, the game will be available on Nintendo Switch 2. It will also be available on NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud service. The game is rated «M» for adults by the ESRB.

Source: Steam