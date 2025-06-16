«Invulnerable»: Nintendo Switch 2 screen tested with 50 blows with an adjustable wrench

Zach Nelson from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel finally got his hands on a Nintendo Switch 2. The console screen turned out to be surprisingly durable.

YouTuber disassembled Switch 2 and highly appreciated its content. Most of the components were modular and easy to replace. Disassembling the console was also not too difficult. It requires only simple tools, the most specific of which is a three-head screwdriver. Conversely, Zach was able to assemble the console and use it afterwards without any problems.

The researcher was somewhat disappointed by the glued-on battery, unlike the first-generation Switch. It took some alcohol and some physical effort to remove it. The card slot and USB-C ports are also not modular, so care is needed — replacing them can lead to replacing the entire motherboard.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the video is the demonstration of the Switch 2’s screen’s durability. At the beginning of the video, Zach remove the protective film which is designed to prevent glass fragments from flying. After he had assembled the console (without the protective film and one tactile motor), the experimenter began to hit the console screen with a heavy adjustable wrench.

It took more than 50 blows before the console screen was covered with «cobwebs» cracks. Despite the black screen of death after breaking the glass, a simple reboot of the system allowed the game to continue. The test shows how durable the Nintendo Switch 2 is — the console appears to be able to withstand any load during normal use. However, in one of the stores managed to spoil even such a durable screen.