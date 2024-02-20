Brave1 has developed FoxTac, a remote-controlled transporter for evacuating wounded from the battlefield

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said about a new development of the Brave1 cluster members. We are talking about FoxTac, a remote-controlled transporter for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield.

The FoxTac is equipped with an all-wheel drive system that allows it to travel on both wheeled and tracked vehicles. The platform is protected from mud and can easily move on difficult off-road terrain. It has a driving range of up to 700 meters and a power reserve— of up to 10 km.

«This particular robot can be controlled by an operator 700 meters away from where the wounded person is lying. That is, the operator is safe, and this is an opportunity to save the operator’s life and save the wounded»,” says Fedorov.

It is noted that prototypes of the FoxTac platform have already successfully passed preliminary tests. The codification procedure is currently underway, which will allow FoxTac to be supplied to the troops.