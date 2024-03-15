«Breathe» ─ Ukrainian trailer for the action movie with Milla Jovovich has been released

The action thriller «Breathe» will soon be released in Ukraine. In 2019, it was included in the «Black List» of the year’s screenplays. This is a selection that annually highlights the best screenplays of the year that have not been filmed. However, the film later went into production.

«Breathe» tells the story of a future world suffocating from a lack of oxygen. Humanity and most creatures on Earth are extinct. A few survivors are hiding in bunkers equipped with an air generator. These shelters become a target for everyone. In this mad, cruel, and cursed world, an ordinary woman is fighting for her life so that her daughter can breathe the precious air as long as possible.

«Breathe» is directed by Stefon Bristol («See You Yesterday»). The film stars Milla Jovovich («Resident Evil», «The Fifth Element» franchise), Sam Worthington («Avatar», «Terminator: Salvation Cometh» dilogy), Common («John Wick 2», «Suicide Squad») and others.

The film «Breathe» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on April 4, 2024.