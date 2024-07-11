British college bans smartphones for students and hands out Nokia push-button phones

I wonder if they will now be taught to type messages using T9?

Eton College, a prestigious educational institution known for its famous alumni, including Princes William and Harry, author Ian Fleming, and actor Tom Hiddleston, has decided to change its approach to smartphone use among its students. Starting in September, freshmen will have to leave their modern gadgets at home and use only simple Nokia push-button phones.

Eton’s new initiative is based on recommendations of the UK government, which allow school principals to ban smartphones during the educational process. Students will be able to transfer their SIM cards to simple mobile devices whose functionality is limited to calls and text messages. This move is aimed at minimizing distractions and improving students’ concentration on learning.

The trend of limiting the use of smartphones in schools is gaining momentum not only in the UK but also in the US. According to Govspend, in 41 states, at least one school district has introduced a rule requiring students to keep their smartphones in special magnetically locked Yondr cases during the school day.

In Los Angeles, the school district passed a blanket ban on cellphones for students, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to call for the implementation of a similar law at the state level. In New York City, the Chancellor of Public Schools, David Banks, plans to introduce a ban on phones in the near future, and the Governor, Katie Hocul, is working on bills that would allow students to carry only phones without Internet access.

And what about Ukraine?

Meanwhile, while the UK is restricting the use of smartphones in schools, the trend in Ukraine is the opposite. Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced launch of beta testing of the educational application «Mriya». According to representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, «Mriya» will allow students to learn using modern methods, help parents better understand their children’s strengths and weaknesses, and help teachers focus on student development and their own professional growth.

