Ministry of Digital Transformation launches beta test of educational application “Mriya”

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the launch of a beta test of the Mriya app. The app is expected to change the approach to education.

“Students will learn using modern approaches. Parents will understand what their children do best and where they need support. Teachers will be able to pay more attention to children’s development and professional self-realization,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Mriya is expected to inspire love for learning and help everyone find their vocation, from kindergarten to higher education. “Mriya will go through every stage of education with Ukrainians and ensure their continuous development.

To check whether these promises are true, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a beta test of the Mriya app. It involves 40 schools from Kyiv and six regions of Ukraine. The testers’ feedback will help to verify and improve the application.

Who will test Mriya?

Students: Dream ID, academic achievements, day plan, task list with deadlines, library of content by interest, Signal-based chats.

Parents: child’s achievements, schedule, grades, homework, library of recommended content, Signal-based chats.

Teachers: calendar, timetable, journal, homework, professional development content library, Signal-based chats.

Mriya’s beta test is being conducted in three stages: