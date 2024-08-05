British scientists have created 3D-printed «waffle» filters that remove up to 75% of «eternal chemicals» from water

Researchers from the University of Bath in the UK have developed a new method for removing toxic «perpetual chemicals» from wastewater using specially treated ceramic grids printed on a 3D printer.

Perfluorinated and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) pose one of the most serious threats to the environment and human health today. Due to their widespread use for almost a century, these chemicals have spread across the planet. They are non-biodegradable, which is why they are called «eternal chemicals». PFAS inevitably end up in our bodies, where they have been linked to a variety of health problems — from diabetes to various types of cancer.

Researchers at the University of Bath have demonstrated a new potential method for removing PFAS from water. They have created «monoliths» — 3D printed structures from ceramic materials saturated with indium oxide, which binds to PFAS molecules. These monoliths are immersed in contaminated water for several hours and then removed with the chemicals attached to them. The monoliths are then processed to remove the chemicals and reused.

Unlike many 3D printed structures that require fine detailing, these monoliths are made up of thicker «noodles» material, similar to toothpaste squeezed out of a tube. The structure resembles a stack of wafers. The purpose of this design is not only to simplify production, but also to maximize the surface area to capture as much PFAS as possible.

In tests, these monoliths initially removed 53% of the common PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — from water in three hours. Pyrolysis treatment of the monoliths at 500°C recovered them, allowing them to be reused. Interestingly, it even increased their ability to purify water. By the third cycle, the monoliths were already removing 75% of PFOA in three hours.

Dr. Liana Zoumpouli, co-author of the study, said: «Creating monoliths using 3D printing is relatively simple, which makes the process scalable. 3D printing allows you to create objects with a large surface area, which is key to the process. When the monoliths are ready, they are simply dropped into water and allowed to work».

As a reminder, researchers have recently statedthat lithium-ion batteries — are a source of dangerous pollution «with eternal chemicals».

Source: Newatlas