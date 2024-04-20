Broken Bottom: The Movie «Rebel Moon. Part 2» received 18% on Rotten Tomatoes — less than the first part

Zack Snyder’s film debuted with the worst reviews of the director’s career and «surpassed» the previous film in the franchise. Now «Rebel Moon. Part 2 — The One That Scars» has only an 18% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 47% of the audience. The first movie, «Child of Fire», now has 21% / 57% respectively. In particular, critics note the boring, empty plot, which does not «catch» at all, the film’s length and the unoriginality of literally every detail.

«Only those who spend four hours watching these films are scarred», — Robert Coyder, Flickering Myth.

«There’s no doubt that Snyder created an interesting world – he just forgot to tell an interesting story in it» — Ian Sandwell,

«We’ve been given hundreds of details about this distant galaxy, but there’s no reason to care about any of them», — Robbie Collin, Daily Telegraph.

«The One That Leaves Scars» Zack Snyder — This is a degrading addition to the science fiction genre, Netflix, and the memories of its viewers», — Charlotte Simmons, We Got This Covered

«Delusions, minced meat», — Amy Nicholson, New York Times.

«Barely justifies its existence on a fundamental level», — Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist.

«There was no real development of the story. It feels like we’re in the same place we were after Part 1, only now the death toll is higher», — Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky.

«Another unpleasant experience. Sure, there’s some great VFX, awesome action, a cool world and characters… but it’s all undermined by a bad movie, terrible pacing, and a story that just doesn’t interest me», — Zach Pope, Zach Pope Reviews.

«Unfortunately, the characters and dialog remain clunky, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given how unoriginal almost every element is, right down to the robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins», — Brian Lowry, CNN.