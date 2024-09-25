California restricts smartphones in schools: new law to improve students’ mental health

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the «Phone-Free Schools Act». It mandates that every school district, charter school, and county office of education statewide implement rules restricting cell phone use by July 1, 2026. There are exceptions to this rule, including using a phone in an emergency or with permission under certain circumstances.

«We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, but we have the power to intervene,» Newsom said in a statement.

California passed this law at a time when other states, such as New York, are considering passing laws to ban phones in schools entirely. This is part of a series of laws designed to ensure the safety of children in connection with the use of technology. Such regulations are being adopted at the state and national levels, including the Children’s Internet Safety Net Act and age restriction laws.

Assembly Bill 3216 states that schools must «develop and adopt and update every five years rules to limit or prohibit students’ use of smartphones» while they are on school property or under the supervision of school personnel. The purpose of such restrictions is to promote evidence-based «smartphone use to support student learning and well-being». The document states that this should be tailored to the unique needs and desires of students, parents, and educators in each community».

The law also states that schools may implement «enforcement mechanisms» that limit access to phones.

The California School Boards Association opposed the new law. The organization argues that it is unnecessary and forces decision makers to adopt policies restricting cell phone use even if it has been determined that it is not necessary.

Currently, at least 15 states in the United States have passed laws or policies restricting student use of cell phones in schools.

