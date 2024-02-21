Call of Duty will appear on Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft will continue to support physical disks, — Phil Spencer

One of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry seems to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. This was actually confirmed by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who said that they plan to add all games from newly acquired companies to the subscription.
We plan to make the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard, and Xbox Game Studios — available on Game Pass on the very first day.
Although Microsoft completes acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023Activision Blizzard games have not yet been added to the subscription service. After the acquisition, Spencer explained that the delay in adding games to Xbox Game Pass was due to the fact that there was a lot of work to be done to integrate teams and technologies, which was easier to do with ZeniMax Media, which Microsoft acquired in March 2021, as the merger process was much more defined throughout, transmits Windows Central.
When will Activision Blizzard games be available on Xbox Game Pass?
While there is no roadmap for when each Activision Blizzard game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the rollout will begin next month, with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 coming to console and PC on March 28, 2024.
Is Xbox abandoning disks?
We support physical media, but we don’t have to do it out of proportion to customer demand. We deliver games on physical and digital media, and we just follow what customers do. And I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver what the majority of customers want. And right now, most of our customers are buying games digitally.
But I will say that our strategy does not depend on people going digital. And getting rid of the physical medium is not a strategic goal for us.
— Spencer says.