Call of Duty will appear on Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft will continue to support physical disks, — Phil Spencer

One of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry seems to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. This was actually confirmed by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who said that they plan to add all games from newly acquired companies to the subscription.

We plan to make the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard, and Xbox Game Studios — available on Game Pass on the very first day.

Although Microsoft completes acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October 2023Activision Blizzard games have not yet been added to the subscription service. After the acquisition, Spencer explained that the delay in adding games to Xbox Game Pass was due to the fact that there was a lot of work to be done to integrate teams and technologies, which was easier to do with ZeniMax Media, which Microsoft acquired in March 2021, as the merger process was much more defined throughout, transmits Windows Central.

When will Activision Blizzard games be available on Xbox Game Pass?

While there is no roadmap for when each Activision Blizzard game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the rollout will begin next month, with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 coming to console and PC on March 28, 2024.

