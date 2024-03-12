Capcom has sold 25 million copies of Monster Hunter: World since 2018

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter: World has sold 25 million copies since its release in 2018. This makes World the best-selling single-player game in Capcom’s history — and it coincides with the series’ twentieth anniversary.

This is stated in the press release Capcom:

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in March 2024, the Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games in which players face off against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Since its first game in 2004, the series has pioneered a new genre in which players hunt ferocious monsters with friends and has since become a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 97 million units as of December 31, 2023.

With nearly 100 million global sales, Monster Hunter is one of the most popular franchises of all time, putting it on par with games like Tomb Raider, Gran Turismo, WWE 2K and Battlefield. «Capcom remains strongly committed to meeting the expectations of all users by utilizing its leading game development capabilities to create highly engaging gaming experiences».

In 2025, the next iteration of the — Monster Hunter: Wilds, transmits Insider-Gaming. The first trailer for this game appeared in December.