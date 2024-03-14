The median salaries of those who changed jobs last year often do not differ from those who continue to work in the same company. Only professionals with more than 10 years of experience can count on higher compensation when changing jobs.

This is stated in the statisticsof the winter salary survey of DOU, which took place in December 2023.

The survey involved 11,120 IT professionals in Ukraine and 2,047 Ukrainian IT professionals who have moved abroad.

Who changes jobs more often?

IT people living in Ukraine and IT people abroad have a similar situation.

23% of IT professionals in Ukraine have changed companies;

65% of specialists did not do this;

About 8% of 2023 graduates found their first job in IT.

Middles and juniors changed jobs more often: 31% of middles and 30% of juniors either moved to another company in 2023 or lost their jobs and are now looking for a new one.

Among seniors, 26% of them did. The least likely to change companies are Lead+ professionals: only 13% of them have found a job elsewhere, and 2% are looking for a new place.

The situation is similar for Ukrainian IT professionals abroad. About a third of juniors, middles, and seniors have already changed jobs or are looking for one, compared to 12% of Lead+ professionals.

Most often, they changed jobs:

Customer Success specialists (50% found employment in another company in 2023 or are looking for it);

game designers (43%) and marketers;

PR, SMM and copywriting specialists (42%).

Developers, QA, RM, and DevOps specialists, as well as sysadmins, ERP/CRM specialists, HR, recruiting, and finance specialists changed jobs less often than others: more than 65% of them work in the same place as a year ago.

Abroad, the situation is similar: marketers and designers changed jobs more often than others, and developers, QA, PM, DevOps, and HR professionals — less often. Among the differences, Data Science and Data Engineering specialists abroad changed jobs more often than their colleagues in Ukraine (32% vs. 25%).

Median salaries in Ukraine do not depend on job changes

The median salary of those who changed jobs last year wasoften do not differ from the salaries of those who work in the same company as before.

Salaries of specialists primarily depend on work experience — IT professionals who switched to a new job in 2023 have the same median salary as other colleagues with similar experience. Professionals with more than 10 years of experience can expect a higher salary when changing jobs. Those who have been working for more than 10 years in their current specialization and changed jobs in 2023 earn more than those who stayed with their company — $5300 vs. $4940. Abroad, the situation is more favorable for IT professionals who are ready to change companies. Not only the most experienced professionals, but also people with 2-7 years of experience can expect higher salaries when they get re-employed: the median salaries of those who have changed jobs are higher than those who stay in their company.

The salaries of IT professionals who lost their jobs and are now looking for a new one differ from those who are employed. As a rule, their median salaries at their previous jobs were lower than those of those who are employed.

