ChatGPT can now read responses to you — in 37 languages (including Ukrainian)

ChatGPT voice responses can be activated by clicking the Read Aloud button (the speaker icon in the chat) — the feature is already available in the mobile and web versions for GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

As noted by The Verge, the chatbot speaks 37 languages (including Ukrainian) and will automatically detect them based on the language of the query. At this point, you can choose one of the five available voice variations and configure the chatbot to always respond orally.

ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web – click the “Read Aloud” button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

Audio request option for OpenAI users launched last year in September and in early February 2024 ChatGPT has received memory — the update will make answers more personalized (for example, if you ask to remember that you have a pet, the chatbot will probably take this into account when asking about travel or other questions).