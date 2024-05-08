«The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms»: the director of «Game of Thrones» will work on the prequel, and the first season will have only 6 episodes

Owen Harris has joined the directing and producing teams of HBO’s new series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», which is a prequel to «Game of Thrones».

Harris is known for directing several episodes in the sci-fi anthology series «Black mirror» — in particular «San Junipero» and «I’ll Be Back Soon». For «Knights of the Seven Kingdoms», he will work on the first three episodes of a total of six, and will also serve as executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, the actors who will play the main roles were announced: Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) will play the knight Duncan (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Sir Duncan the High), and Dexter Saul Ansell (The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents) will embody the image of his squire Egg (the future King Aegon V Targaryen),

According to the official synopsis, the series, based on one of George R.R. Martin’s short stories, will focus on the adventures of Duncan and Aegon, who wander through Westeros centuries before the events of «Game of Thrones»:

«In an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living, great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats — all await these incredible friends».

The release date of the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» has not yet been announced.

Previously, HBO canceled the development of a series about Jon Snow due to «lack of source material», and the other spin-off about Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen (the events will take place about 130 years before most of the events of «House of the Dragon», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones») involved the screenwriter «Batman» Matson Tomlin.

Also in June, we are looking forward to second season «House of Dragon». Based on the book «Fire and Blood» by George R.R. Martin, the series tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros almost 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

The first season of Dragonsong aired on HBO from August 21 to October 23, 2022: the debut episode attracted nearly 10 million viewers and becamethe largest HBO series premiere in history. The final episodewatched by 9.3 million viewers, despite the fact thatThe day before the official broadcast, it was posted online. Filming on the sequel began at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios on April 11, 2023. Last December, George R.R. Martin saidthe second season received «very dark» episodes that will make viewers cry.