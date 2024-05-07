New military UAV Razor P100 from Mayman Aerospace (USA) — vertical takeoff, maneuverability, heavy weapons

Mayman Aerospace will unveil a full-scale model of its new futuristic Razor P100 vertical takeoff and landing UAV during SOF Week 2024, which takes place from May 6-10. The Razor P100, capable of carrying a payload of up to 45 kg, represents a lineup that will include more powerful drones: P500 (up to 220 kg) and a possible 450 kg model.

The versatility of the Razor family makes them suitable for a wide range of military operations. These vehicles can be configured to manage squadrons of more than 1,000 UAVs, with variants specialized for different missions, from countering air targets to missile strikes and cargo transportation. The Razor’s compact size allows it to take off and land in a 3-meter by 3-meter area. The drone is capable of operating in helicopter or fighter aircraft mode and is highly maneuverable.

Larger models in the Razor line can be equipped with Hellfire or Brimstone missiles for precision strikes. In addition, the UAVs will be able to carry light cruise missiles, conduct electronic warfare, and suppress enemy air defenses.

The California company announces flight tests of the first Razor prototype in the third quarter of 2024. These drones are designed to be deployed not only from ground positions, but also from aircraft and ships. They can reach speeds of up to Mach 0.75.

Mayman already has pre-orders for the Razor from customers in Europe and Australia worth about $120 million. The company has received $3.25 million from the US Department of Defense for its projects. Mayman has also recently announced the creation of an autonomous operating system based on artificial intelligence called SkyField for Razor drones.

Sources: Mayman Aerospace, Army Recognition