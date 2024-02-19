China Mobile has launched a satellite for 6G communication. So far, it has been used for testing

Sixth-generation 6G communications are still far from being commercialized, but this does not prevent countries and companies from conducting a series of tests. Samsung, for example, is conducting such tests, but does not expect this standard to become widespread until 2030. Similarly, China Mobile does not expect to launch 6G in the near future and has launched a special companion.

There is no official name for the 6G satellite, but China Daily reportsannounced that it is the world’s first low-orbit test satellite to use 6G communications. It was developed by the development team of the operator and the Microsatellite Innovation Academy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The satellite supports various autonomous functions specifically designed to enable 6G. Both the software and hardware were reportedly developed in China, supporting in-orbit software reconstruction, flexible deployment of core network functions and automated management. According to China Mobile, all of these features combine to ensure efficient and reliable operation of the satellite network in orbit.

China Mobile intends to conduct more in-orbit tests, but has not yet provided a timetable for the launch of the 6G standard. Currently, the launch of the 5G successor is not planned for more than a few years, but this does not mean that extensive testing cannot be conducted to prepare for the future, transmits Wccftech.