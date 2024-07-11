Ciri’s intimate tattoo will be in the series «The Witcher» — in which episode you can watch

Filming of the fourth season of the «The Witcher» Netflix series continues. Over the past few weeks, the crew has been filming a scene where Ciri gets a tattoo. In Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, Cyril gets a tattoo on a very intimate place, so this issue is of particular concern to the series’ viewers.

In the novel, Ciri and gang «rats» take over a tattoo artist’s shop and force him to give them tattoos. Mistle, gets a red rose on his upper inner thigh. At that time, he and Ciri are in a relationship, so the latter decides to get the same tattoo. Soon after, «Rats» meets Leo Bonart, but that’s another story.

Sources say that the scene was filmed for episode 3 or 4 of the series «The Witcher». It is not known if the series will feature a rather violent scene with Bonart and in which episode.

Cirie has a tattoo in The Witcher 3 gameIt can be seen during the girl’s brief stay on Skellig. The player has the opportunity to choose an option in the dialog that will tell them whether the tattoo means something to Ciri after all these years.

Princess Cintra will also get a new hairstyle in the series. It’s a simple shoulder-length haircut, shorter than earlier in the series and in earlier sources. Cirie tells this and many other things from her story to Highlander, an old man she meets later on, but it is not yet known if he will be in the series.

The fourth season of «The Witcher» is expected to shoot until the end of October – beginning of November 2024. After a short break, the fifth and final season, season 5, will be filmed.

Source: Redanian Intelligence