Clickbait for millions. How much do Ukrainian YouTube channels earn from videos about the war?

YouTube remains one of the key sources of information for Ukrainians — in 2024, 59.5% of citizens surveyed used the service to find out the latest news. Viewership figures increased sharply with the outbreak of a full-scale war — in 2021, according to Internews, only 25% of respondents watched news on YouTube, while in 2022 this number more than doubled. Since then, Ukraine’s largest media groups have been targeting YouTube

Currently, «24 Channel» and «Pryamyy» are the leading news channels in terms of views, notorious for their clickbait headlines that are terrifying.

В Forbes comments Denys Zelenov, Digital Director of «24 Channel», said that the channel currently produces about 90-100 videos a day (before the war, for comparison, 10-15), but the number has also increased due to the expansion of formats (streams, Shorts, short news cuts were added). In total, in 2023, Channel «24» collected 3.3 billion in views on the video service — the following amount (calculated for long videos lasting several minutes) could have generated an estimated $3.1 million in revenue.

Two YouTube channels, «ICTV Facts» and «ICTV», have also increased their content output, with a combined total of at least 2,000 videos per month (up from 1,140 before the war). According to the SubSub, in 2023, the YouTube channel «ICTV Facts» received 639 million views, which is equivalent to earnings of $613,000. At the same time, ICTV notes that monetization from YouTube — is not the main income for the channel.

As for media outlets «5 Channel» and «Pryamyy» owned by Petro Poroshenko, the following are true It was the second one that got the most views, — 2 billion, and probably earned about $1.9 million from them.

«In addition to clickbait headlines, the success of «24 channels» on YouTube is that they invite opposition experts from Russia to air, which is something that, for example, channels operating in the» telethon cannot afford, — Forbes quotes Olga Tyshchuk, CEO of Tyshchuk Digital Hub, a YouTube video content promotion agency, as saying.

Revenues for YouTube news channels are calculated at about $0.95-1.2 per 1000 views for long videos, and 2 cents per 1000 views for Shorts.

At the same time, entertainment channels earn a little more, despite the fact that they sometimes also cover war-related topics — earnings of some analyzed channels «Economic truth»(the journalist in the video notes that the data is approximate and calculated based on the views in recent months).

For example, blogger Ramina Eskhazai, who has two channels where she publishes interviews with the military, could have earned $4 thousand from YouTube monetization over the past month, and Alexey Durnev’s channel, where he mocks Russians and the Russian military, could have earned from $8 thousand. Entertainment channels can also generate additional funds from advertising integration, which can reach a whopping $25 thousand per month.

Based on the materials of the publications Forbes, Economic Truth and Media detector