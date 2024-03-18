Compact ASUS ROG NUC 14 with Core Ultra 9 185H and GeForce RTX 4070 priced at €2499

In October last year Intel has handed over its Next Unit of Computing (NUC) product line to ASUS. Subsequently, the Republic of Gamers brand announced ROG NUC gaming devices, but there were not many details at the time. Now, the sale of these systems is approaching, which allows us to get acquainted with the characteristics and prices of the ROG NUC 14 model in detail.

Interested buyers in Denmark, Germany, and Finland can purchase the top-of-the-line ASUS ROG NUC 14 (RNUC14SRKU9189A2I) configuration for €2499. Earlier, it was said that the best configuration could be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 mobile graphics processor.

On the Spanish ASUS website, we managed to find 6 different modifications of the ROG NUC 14. However, despite the diverse list of options, the ROG «really only offers Core Ultra 7 155H and GeForce RTX 4060 or (the aforementioned) Core Ultra 9 185H and GeForce RTX 4070». The top-of-the-line version with the latter CPU and GPU combination also offers 32GB of RAM and a 1TB storage drive. This particular configuration is priced at €2499.

The prices of configurations with the Core Ultra 7 155H processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card remain unknown. However, it is known that you can already pre-order the top-of-the-line version, and actual delivery will begin on April 10. Thus, the global launch of ROG NUC is expected in April 2024.

Among other things, it is known that the ASUS ROG NUC 14 system is housed in a compact 2.5 liter chassis that is designed for quick access to the system, «making upgrades and cleaning quick and easy». Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, and Intel Killer WiFi 6E AX1690i wireless module. It supports up to 4 monitors simultaneously.

