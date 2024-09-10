Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro: what has changed?

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/avatar-96x96.png

Ihor Panchenko

News writer

Devices 09-10-2024 at 17:06 comment views icon
Broadcast Partner?

At the «It’s Glowtime» event on September 9, Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In this article, we will look at the key differences between these new products and their predecessors: iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max.

iPhone 16 pro: key changes

Unlike last year, when there was a switch from stainless steel to titanium, this year’s iPhone Pro retains its body materials. Apple is still using grade 5 titanium, although this time buyers have a new color: golden Desert Titanium, which replaced Blue Titanium.

Порівняння iPhone 16 Pro з iPhone 15 Pro та iPhone 14 Pro: що змінилось?

The iPhone Pro line now offers larger displays. Both models have gained an additional 0.2 inches, making the iPhone 16 Pro 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max — 6.9 inches.

Aside from the larger displays, the biggest external changes to the iPhone 16 Pro are new Camera Control — a special button on the right side. You can press it to start the camera and take photos or record videos. In addition, the button has a touch surface that allows you to swipe and tap to control various settings, such as zoom, exposure, and more. Last year’s Action Button is still here, and its capabilities remain unchanged.

Порівняння iPhone 16 Pro з iPhone 15 Pro та iPhone 14 Pro: що змінилось?

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the all-new 3nm A18 Pro processor. Apple promises a 17% increase in system memory bandwidth, 20% faster graphics with twice as fast hardware ray tracing, and about 15% faster processor cores that consume 20% less power.

Apple has also improved the cameras. Both smartphones are equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera system with faster sensors and new features. The iPhone 16 Pro can shoot 4K/120 FPS video in Dolby Vision and take 48MP ProRAW or HEIF photos. In addition to the main wide camera, the ultra-wide-angle lens has a new 48-megapixel sensor. As for the telephoto lens, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro now features the same 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom.

The key changes are summarized in the list:

  • Larger displays by 0.2 inches: 6.3″ in the regular iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9″ in the iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • New 3nm Apple A18 Pro processor
  • New physical Camera Control button with touch surface
  • New 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera
  • 5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model
  • Video recording up to 4K 120 frames per second
  • Support for Wi-Fi 7
  • Significantly better battery life
  • Faster wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter
  • New color option: Desert Titanium

Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max
Display 6,3″
2622×1206
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nt min. brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz		 6,9″
2868×1320
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nit min. brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz		 6,1″
2556×1179
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz		 6,7″
2796×1290
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz		 6,1″
2556×1179
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz		 6,1″
2796×1290
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
Body Titanium
199 г
Action Button
Camera Control		 Titanium
227 г
Action Button		 Titanium
187 г
Action Button		 Titanium
221 г
Action Button		 Stainless steel
206 г
Mute switch		 Stainless steel
240 г
Mute switch
Processor 6-core A18 Pro
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 6-core A18 Pro
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 6-core A17 Pro Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 6-core A17 Pro Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine		 6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB		 256 GB
512 GB
1 TB		 128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB		 256 GB
512 GB
1 TB		 128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB		 128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
Photo 48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography		 48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography		 Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography		 Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic Styles
Macro Photography

48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto

Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 3x

Second generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography

48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto

Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 3x

Second generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography
Video

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording
Time-lapse video up to 4K 120fps with external recording
Video recording in Log format
Academy Color Encoding System
Recording spatial video
4K video at 60 frames per second

Macro video recording
Action Mode

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording
Time-lapse video up to 4K 120fps with external recording
Video recording in Log format
Academy Color Encoding System
Recording spatial video
4K video at 60 frames per second

Macro video recording
Action Mode

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording
Video recording in Log format
Academy Color Encoding System
Recording spatial video
4K video at 60 frames per second

Macro video recording
Action mode

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording
Video recording in Log format
Academy Color Encoding System
Recording spatial video
4K video at 60 frames per second

Macro video recording
Action mode

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second
4K video at 60 frames per second

Record macro video
Action mode

Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field

ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second
4K video at 60 frames per second

Record macro video
Action mode
Front camera

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 4
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps

12 MP, f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 4
Photographic styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps
Data GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 7
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
Thread networking technology

 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 7
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
Thread networking technology

 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
Thread networking technology

 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
Thread networking technology

 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection

 GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
SIM Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs		 Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs		 Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs		 Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs		 Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs		 Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
Battery Capacity will be announced later
27 hours of video playback		 Capacity will be announced later
33 hours of video playback		 3274 mAh
23 hours of video playback		 4422 mAh
29 hours of video playback

3200 mAh
23 hours of video playback

 4323 mAh
29 hours of video playback
Ports USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with 30W adapter		 USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with 30W adapter		 USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter		 USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter		 Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter		 Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black
Prices $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1099+

We’ve made a report on all the new Apple products from «It’s Glowtime 2024» separate material.

Source: Neowin

Broadcast Partner?
iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 and new AirPods are on sale soon. eStore.ua – buy Apple with discounts!
The Trade-In program is working, exchange your old iPhone for a new one!

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send