Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro: what has changed?

At the «It’s Glowtime» event on September 9, Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In this article, we will look at the key differences between these new products and their predecessors: iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max.

iPhone 16 pro: key changes

Unlike last year, when there was a switch from stainless steel to titanium, this year’s iPhone Pro retains its body materials. Apple is still using grade 5 titanium, although this time buyers have a new color: golden Desert Titanium, which replaced Blue Titanium.

The iPhone Pro line now offers larger displays. Both models have gained an additional 0.2 inches, making the iPhone 16 Pro 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max — 6.9 inches.

Aside from the larger displays, the biggest external changes to the iPhone 16 Pro are new Camera Control — a special button on the right side. You can press it to start the camera and take photos or record videos. In addition, the button has a touch surface that allows you to swipe and tap to control various settings, such as zoom, exposure, and more. Last year’s Action Button is still here, and its capabilities remain unchanged.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the all-new 3nm A18 Pro processor. Apple promises a 17% increase in system memory bandwidth, 20% faster graphics with twice as fast hardware ray tracing, and about 15% faster processor cores that consume 20% less power.

Apple has also improved the cameras. Both smartphones are equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera system with faster sensors and new features. The iPhone 16 Pro can shoot 4K/120 FPS video in Dolby Vision and take 48MP ProRAW or HEIF photos. In addition to the main wide camera, the ultra-wide-angle lens has a new 48-megapixel sensor. As for the telephoto lens, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro now features the same 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom.

The key changes are summarized in the list:

Larger displays by 0.2 inches: 6.3″ in the regular iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9″ in the iPhone 16 Pro Max

New 3nm Apple A18 Pro processor

New physical Camera Control button with touch surface

New 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera

5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model

Video recording up to 4K 120 frames per second

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Significantly better battery life

Faster wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter

New color option: Desert Titanium

Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max Display 6,3″

2622×1206

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

1 nt min. brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz 6,9″

2868×1320

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

1 nit min. brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz 6,1″

2556×1179

1000/1600/2000 nt brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz 6,7″

2796×1290

1000/1600/2000 nt brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz 6,1″

2556×1179

1000/1600/2000 nt brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz 6,1″

2796×1290

1000/1600/2000 nt brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120 Hz Body Titanium

199 г

Action Button

Camera Control Titanium

227 г

Action Button Titanium

187 г

Action Button Titanium

221 г

Action Button Stainless steel

206 г

Mute switch Stainless steel

240 г

Mute switch Processor 6-core A18 Pro

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A18 Pro

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A17 Pro Bionic

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A17 Pro Bionic

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB 6 GB Storage 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB 256 GB

512 GB

1 TB 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB 256 GB

512 GB

1 TB 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB Photo 48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto

Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive flash True Tone

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic styles

Macrophotography 48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto

Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive flash True Tone

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic styles

Macrophotography Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic styles

Macrophotography Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography 48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 3x Second generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive flash True Tone

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4 for photos

Photographic styles

Macrophotography 48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8

Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 3x Second generation sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive flash True Tone

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4 for photos

Photographic styles

Macrophotography Video Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording

Time-lapse video up to 4K 120fps with external recording

Video recording in Log format

Academy Color Encoding System

Recording spatial video

4K video at 60 frames per second Macro video recording

Action Mode Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording

Time-lapse video up to 4K 120fps with external recording

Video recording in Log format

Academy Color Encoding System

Recording spatial video

4K video at 60 frames per second Macro video recording

Action Mode Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording

Video recording in Log format

Academy Color Encoding System

Recording spatial video

4K video at 60 frames per second Macro video recording

Action mode Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording

Video recording in Log format

Academy Color Encoding System

Recording spatial video

4K video at 60 frames per second Macro video recording

Action mode Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second

4K video at 60 frames per second Record macro video

Action mode Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second

4K video at 60 frames per second Record macro video

Action mode Front camera 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 4

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 4

Photographic styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps Data GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 7

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 7

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6E

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6E

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Emergency detection SIM Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Without a physical SIM

Support for two eSIMs Battery Capacity will be announced later

27 hours of video playback Capacity will be announced later

33 hours of video playback 3274 mAh

23 hours of video playback 4422 mAh

29 hours of video playback 3200 mAh

23 hours of video playback 4323 mAh

29 hours of video playback Ports USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter

25W wireless charging with 30W adapter USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter

25W wireless charging with 30W adapter USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black Prices $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1099+

Source: Neowin

