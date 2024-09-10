Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro: what has changed?

At the «It’s Glowtime» event on September 9, Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In this article, we will look at the key differences between these new products and their predecessors: iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max.
iPhone 16 pro: key changes
Unlike last year, when there was a switch from stainless steel to titanium, this year’s iPhone Pro retains its body materials. Apple is still using grade 5 titanium, although this time buyers have a new color: golden Desert Titanium, which replaced Blue Titanium.
The iPhone Pro line now offers larger displays. Both models have gained an additional 0.2 inches, making the iPhone 16 Pro 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max — 6.9 inches.
Aside from the larger displays, the biggest external changes to the iPhone 16 Pro are new Camera Control — a special button on the right side. You can press it to start the camera and take photos or record videos. In addition, the button has a touch surface that allows you to swipe and tap to control various settings, such as zoom, exposure, and more. Last year’s Action Button is still here, and its capabilities remain unchanged.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are equipped with the all-new 3nm A18 Pro processor. Apple promises a 17% increase in system memory bandwidth, 20% faster graphics with twice as fast hardware ray tracing, and about 15% faster processor cores that consume 20% less power.
Apple has also improved the cameras. Both smartphones are equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera system with faster sensors and new features. The iPhone 16 Pro can shoot 4K/120 FPS video in Dolby Vision and take 48MP ProRAW or HEIF photos. In addition to the main wide camera, the ultra-wide-angle lens has a new 48-megapixel sensor. As for the telephoto lens, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro now features the same 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom.
The key changes are summarized in the list:
- Larger displays by 0.2 inches: 6.3″ in the regular iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9″ in the iPhone 16 Pro Max
- New 3nm Apple A18 Pro processor
- New physical Camera Control button with touch surface
- New 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera
- 5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model
- Video recording up to 4K 120 frames per second
- Support for Wi-Fi 7
- Significantly better battery life
- Faster wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter
- New color option: Desert Titanium
Comparison of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max
|Display
|6,3″
2622×1206
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nt min. brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|6,9″
2868×1320
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nit min. brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|6,1″
2556×1179
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|6,7″
2796×1290
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|6,1″
2556×1179
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|6,1″
2796×1290
1000/1600/2000 nt brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120 Hz
|Body
|Titanium
199 г
Action Button
Camera Control
|Titanium
227 г
Action Button
|Titanium
187 г
Action Button
|Titanium
221 г
Action Button
|Stainless steel
206 г
Mute switch
|Stainless steel
240 г
Mute switch
|Processor
|6-core A18 Pro
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A18 Pro
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A17 Pro Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A17 Pro Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|128 GB
256 GB
512 GB
1 TB
|Photo
|48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography
|48 MP Fusion + 48 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive flash True Tone
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography
|Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic styles
Macrophotography
|Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Optical zoom 0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5xSecond generation sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic Styles
Macro Photography
|
48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Second generation sensor-shift OIS
|
48 MP wide-angle + 12 MP ultra-wide + 12 MP telephoto
Aperture f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8
Second generation sensor-shift OIS
|Video
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 120fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 60fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second
Record macro video
|
Cinematic mode for 4K HDR 30fps video with shallow depth of field
ProRes video up to 4K at 30 frames per second
Record macro video
|Front camera
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30fps
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
|
12 MP, f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
|Data
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 7
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 7
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6E
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6E
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Emergency detection
|SIM
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Without a physical SIM
Support for two eSIMs
|Battery
|Capacity will be announced later
27 hours of video playback
|Capacity will be announced later
33 hours of video playback
|3274 mAh
23 hours of video playback
|4422 mAh
29 hours of video playback
|
|4323 mAh
29 hours of video playback
|Ports
|USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with 30W adapter
|USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with 30W adapter
|USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
|USB-C (10 Gbps), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium
|Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium
|Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium
|Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black
|Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black
|Prices
|$999+
|$1199+
|$999+
|$1199+
|$999+
|$1099+
We’ve made a report on all the new Apple products from «It’s Glowtime 2024» separate material.
Source: Neowin
