Apple showed four iPhone 16s with A18 chip (and new buttons), Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 — highlights from the presentation

Today, Apple’s traditional fall presentation took place, where they showed new iPhone models, the anniversary version of the Apple Watch Series 10, and a pair of new headphones — along with the announcement of a number of interesting artificial intelligence features (which are unlikely to appear in our region in the near future).

Results of the presentation «It`s Glowtime» — what Apple showed

New iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a design with a vertical camera arrangement on the back and a palette of 5 colors: ultramarine, turquoise, pink, white and black. The standard iPhone will have a 6.1″ screen, while the larger iPhone 16 Plus will have a 6.7″ screen. The main technological achievement of the new iPhones is the 3nm A18 processor (30% faster than the previous model). The camera system has undergone significant updates: it now includes a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with 2x telephoto lens and a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Prices for the models start at $799 for the iPhone 16 (128 GB) and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB).

September 16. Apple Intelligence features will start working only in the beta version of iOS 18.1, starting in October. Users from the United States will be the first to receive them, while support for English dialects in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, etc. will be added in December. Starting in 2025, Apple Intelligence features will be launched in Chinese, French, Spanish, and Japanese (there was no mention of the Ukrainian language or at least our region).

Recording the broadcast Apple «It`s Glowtime»

Traditionally, Apple broadcasted the presentation of new products on its website, the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. Below is a recording of the official YouTube broadcast (in English), as well as links to text broadcast from the ITC website (in Ukrainian).

. https://www.youtube.com/live/uarNiSl_uh4?feature=shared

