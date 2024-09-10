What the Apple iPhone 16 camera button can do — support for gestures and third-party apps

Control button Apple iPhone 16 camera received a sensor with a pressure sensor. Combinations of different movements and presses allow you to perform many functions.

Here’s what the button can do:

One tap — opens the app «Camera» (or a third-party equivalent)

One touch when «Camera» open — take a photo

Press and hold — to open «Camera» and start recording video

Lightly pressing — opens the controls or locks the focus and exposure

Double light press — camera preview menu with controls

Swiping — toggles through the available setting options and the value of the setting when it is selected

This way, you can use the button to change the zoom, exposure, depth of field, select filters, and more. Importantly, third-party developers will also be able to use the Camera Control feature in their apps. It will also work in social media applications.

Later this year, the button will work with the new Visual Intelligence feature. Users will be able to open «Camera» and hover over an object to get information about it with a long press.

The camera control will work as a gateway to third-party tools. For example, when users want to search for a product on Google or use ChatGPT to solve a problem.

Users will be able to change the double-tap speed and sensitivity of the button for easy pressing. The button has a sapphire finish with a smooth texture, surrounded by a stainless steel bezel. It is slightly pressed into the bezeliPhone‌ 16and the force sensor has haptic feedback to create a camera-like shutter feel.

