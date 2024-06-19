Confidential AMD data is being sold on a hacker forum – the company has launched an investigation into a possible hack

AMD is investigating whether it has become a victim of a cyberattack. The investigation began after an attacker posted allegedly stolen data from AMD for sale on a hacker forum. He claims that the lot contains information about AMD employees, financial documents, and confidential information.

«We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the importance of the data,» AMD said in a statement.

The seller has shared screenshots of some of the allegedly stolen AMD credentials, but has not yet disclosed how much he is selling them for or how he obtained them.

«Today I am selling the AMD.com data leak. Thanks for reading and enjoy! «In June 2024, AMD, a large computer company, suffered a data breach. Hacked data: AMD’s future products, specifications, employee databases, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware, and finances», — the author stated in his post on a hacker forum.

The attacker also reported that the data included an employee database containing user IDs, first and last names, job functions, work phone numbers, email addresses, and employment status.

Source: bleepingcomputer