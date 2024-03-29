Control questions in vacancies scare off 20% of candidates

The presence of control questions in job postings reduces the number of responses by 20%.

About reported Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

Over the past 30 days, 36.5 thousand candidates have responded to almost 13 thousand vacancies. If the recruiter did not add control questions to the vacancy, 100% of these clicks converted into responses.

But if there were control questions, candidates changed their minds in 20% of cases (out of 52 thousand unique clicks, only 42.5 thousand became responses).