Coppola challenges Hollywood: the movie «Megalopolis» united «canceled» actors

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola said to Rolling Stone about his approach to casting for the new film «Megalopolis».

He wanted to avoid the perception of the film as «another Hollywood woke movie», that is, one that focuses too much on social issues and political correctness.

«Megalopolis» — is an epic film with a budget of $120 million. It stars Adam Driver («Star Wars: The Force Awakens») in the title role. He plays the ambitious architect Caesar Catiline, who dreams of turning a city into a utopia with the help of the revolutionary megalomaniac material. The cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito («Breaking Bad») and Nathalie Emmanuel («Game of Thrones»). Instead of following the trends of «woke culture», Coppola chose a different path, focusing on creating a diverse cast with different political views.

Coppola deliberately invited actors who had previously been involved in scandals to the movie. Among them are — Shia LaBeouf («Transformers»), who has been accused of physical and sexual abuse, Dustin Hoffman («The Graduate»), who has been accused of sexual harassment, and Jon Voight («Midnight Cowboy»), known for his extreme right-wing views.

The director explains that he wanted to create a platform for dialog.

«This movie will not cure our problems. But I sincerely believe that discussing the future will save us. We have to ask any questions to understand why our country is divided now,» Coppola said.

«Metropolis» brings together actors with different political views. It’s ironic that Jon Voight, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, plays a character who parodies the former US president. The actor himself disagrees with this interpretation. Coppola emphasizes that he appreciates the diversity of opinions in his team and considers it an advantage of the project.

«Megalopolis» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on September 26.

