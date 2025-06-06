Coracer GPE-01 graphene thermal pad for AMD AM5 is 17 times better than thermal paste and outperforms liquid metal

Chinese manufacturer Coracer has introduced graphene thermal pads for processors for the AM5 socket from AMD. Previously, GPE-01 was only compatible with Intel LGA1851 chips and LGA1700.

At the end of last year, the GPE-01 21 x 44 mm pad from Segotep appeared for the elongated form factor of Intel LGA1851 and LGA1700 processors. This is a well-known brand in the Chinese market, but little is known about Coracer. The GPE-01 variant for AM5 has dimensions of 32 x 32 mm and fits well with the processor’s heat spreader cover. The new GPE-01 has a square shape that covers the heat spreader and does not protrude beyond the corners. The thermal pad is covered with an insulating material that prevents graphene and the CPU from short-circuiting.

According to Coracer, the GPE-01 uses a combination of graphene and silicon to achieve fantastic thermal conductivity of up to 130 W/m-K. This is almost twice as high as the Conductonaut liquid metal thermal paste from Thermal Grizzly. In addition, it exceeds the thermal conductivity of Thermal Grizzly KryoSheet graphene thermal pads and Arctic MX-6 carbon-filled thermal paste by more than 17 times, and Honeywell PTM7950 phase change thermal pad by 15 times.

However, there have been cases of manufacturers overstating thermal conductivity values to promote their products. Although studies have shown that graphene can reach levels of up to 4000 W/m-K, high values in a commercial product require at least testing. Currently, there are no product reviews in the Chinese segment or the rest of the Internet.

Coracer also claims that the GPE-01 gasket can last up to 10 years. This is not surprising, since graphene thermal interface does not dry out like thermal paste, and does not leak like some thermogels. At least, this product will last until the next system change for active enthusiasts. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the price of the GPE-01. The mentioned Intel version costs about $15 on the Chinese Taobao website.

Source: Tom’s Hardware