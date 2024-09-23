Crypto exchange BingX accidentally doubled the reward for Hamster Kombat players

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Listing of Hamster Kombat on exchanges will take place in just three days, and the crypto community is already calling this game one of the worst tap games in Telegram’s history. However, the BingX exchange apparently doesn’t think so, and that’s why it has been pouring HMSTR tokens with a slide. But first things first.

An unexpected freebie from BingX (or not?)

According to players, some of them have discovered a bug on BingX Pre-launchpool The service allows you to staking cryptocurrencies and earn points for popular tokens in advance.. As a result, those who staked Pre-HMSTR coins were given double the reward for staking instead of interest the process of blocking a certain amount of cryptocurrency in a special wallet to maintain the blockchain network and its security. Users are rewarded for this in the form of additional tokens or cryptocurrency. Moreover, the funds were available for withdrawal.

Anyone who was excited about the sudden money that fell from the sky is warned: BingX will most likely block the accounts of those who took advantage of the glitch. Or it will force a refund. But so far, the crypto exchange has not officially announced anything (except for the fact that only today it has fully resumed its work after a $43 million hack).

Why is Hamster Kombat the worst game ever?

Results of the first season from the game developers:

131 million users were eligible for airdrop (only 43% of the total number of players).

More than 300 million people have joined the game.

2.3 million accounts banned for fraud.

30.6 million did not have time to choose a token withdrawal method.

Of the 100 billion tokens, 75 billion are allocated to the community, of which 60% will be distributed in the first airdrop season and the remaining 15% — in the next.

Players will receive 88.75% of the tokens immediately, and the remaining 11.25% will be unlocked 10 months after the listing.

In addition, judging by the publications, many gamers have earned from 1,000 to 6,000 coins. The price of HMSTR in the pre-market is currently around 0.099 USDT on the Bybit crypto exchange. But the price of the token may change dramatically after the listing (September 26).

It also turned out that in order to get the maximum reward in the game, the most important things were invited friends, used keys, and then — passive income. That is, the process of tapping itself did not bring much benefit.

Source: BingX, X

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20