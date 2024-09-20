BingX crypto exchange hacked and stole $43 million — withdrawals blocked

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

At night on September 20, the hot wallet Digital storage that is connected to the Internet. of the BingX crypto exchange was attacked by hackers. According to official data, the attackers managed to withdraw a small part of the funds. And the affected users were promised compensation for any losses.

Currently, the withdrawal of assets is blocked. It was promised to be restored within the next 24 hours. The company said this in its X said Vivian Lin, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at BingX.

«At 4am on September 20, Singapore time, our technical team detected abnormal network access, suspecting a hacker attack on the BingX hot wallet. We immediately began implementing an emergency plan, including an urgent transfer of assets and a temporary suspension of withdrawals. A small number of assets have been lost, but the amount is insignificant and is still being calculated, — the statement said.

In addition, the wallet system has been temporarily maintained, so there may be delays in crediting deposits and processing withdrawals during this process.

At the same time, analysts at cybersecurity company PeckShield say that almost $43 million was stolen from the exchange in several tranches, including $13.25 million in Ether, $2.3 million in BNB, and $4.4 million in USDT.

In addition to stablecoins, the hackers stole more than 360 different types of altcoins. Etherscan data shows that most of the cryptocurrency stolen from BingX was then exchanged for ETH and BNB on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap and Kyberswap.

By the way, at midnight (Kyiv time) X will host an AMA session with Lin, during which she will answer various questions, including details of the incident.

Source: Etherscan, PeckShield, BingX

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20