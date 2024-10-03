Crypto projects ranking 2024: the best Q3 blockchains and tokens

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Popular analytical platform CryptoRank has published statistics on the most successful cryptocurrency projects of the third quarter of 2024 (Q3).

The most successful 10 crypto projects of Q3 2024 by growth

This rating presents the most profitable cryptocurrency projects in various categories, with a percentage increase since the beginning of the year (YTD). It includes projects with a market capitalization of more than $5 million and a trading volume of more than $500 thousand in 24 hours.

Currency : Bellscoin (+360,5%)

: Bellscoin (+360,5%) Blockchain : Sui (+116,8%)

: Sui (+116,8%) DeFi : Reef (+250,3%)

: Reef (+250,3%) Infrastructure : Helium (+118,2%)

: Helium (+118,2%) Service : AI Companions (+544,9%)

: AI Companions (+544,9%) Memcoins : Neiro (+24 778%)

: Neiro (+24 778%) GameFi : Creo Engine (+118,4%)

: Creo Engine (+118,4%) CeFi : Maple (+59,7%)

: Maple (+59,7%) NFT : Chronicle (+517,2%)

: Chronicle (+517,2%) SocialFi: UXLINK (+163,9%)

Top 10 projects by funding

It lists the top 10 crypto projects that received funding from first-tier venture capital firms during Q3 2024.

Celestia: $100M – a modular platform for launching blockchains. Sentient: $85M – a platform for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) Story Protocol: $80M – a protocol for creating and licensing intellectual property. Infinex: $65.2M – decentralized exchange. Chaos Labs: $55M – automated economic security system for crypto protocols. Sahara AI: $37M – a decentralized AI network for creating personalized agents. Drift Protocol: $25M – Solana, a blockchain futures trading platform. By the way, Keyrock analysts singled out this project for the best airdrop of the year. Helius: $21.7M – a platform for data analysis on the blockchain. B3 fun: $21M – gaming ecosystem on the Base. Caldera: $15M – a platform for fast blockchain launch with EigenDA.

Top 10 tokens of Q3 2024 by market capitalization

Neiro: $410M Lombard Staked BTC: $384M Coinbase Wrapped BTC: $335M DOGS: $326M Hamster Kombat: $298M USD0: $269M Avail: $267M Gravity: $250M SunDog: $246M M2: $223M

Top 10 launchpads A platform that allows you to quickly launch a new crypto project, find sources of funding and form a community

Jupiter LFG: $31.1M Tokensoft: $23.3M Fjord Foundry: $11.4M Coinlist: $6.4M DAO Maker: $4.4M Gate.io Startup: $3.3M Kommunitas: $3.1M Spores Network: $2.0M Seedify: $2.0M Poolz Finance: $1.6M

The largest 10 blockchains by TVL growth in the third quarter of 2024

Statistics published by CryptoRank and DeFiLlama show an increase in the Total Value Locked (TVL) TVL measures the total value of assets placed in a specific decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. across leading blockchain platforms. Blockchains with a TVL of more than $10 million are shown.

Core DAO: +396%, TVL: $402M Neutron: +168%, TVL: $55.0M Sei: +166%, TVL: $690M Aptos: +78,1%, TVL: $1.36B MAP Protocol: +72,2%, TVL: $27.6M Sui: +72,0%, TVL: $1.63B Scroll: +67,8%, TVL: $119B Fraxtal: +59,6%, TVL: $45.9M Bahamut: +52,6%, TVL: $63.6M Conflux: +46,2%, TVL: $53.9M

