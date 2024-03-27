«Damaged» — Ukrainian trailer of the action adventure starring Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel

Samuel L. Jackson («Captain Marvel», «The Avengers») stars as Detective Dan Lawson, who is searching for a serial killer in Scotland and discovers that his handwriting closely resembles the killer who murdered five women in Chicago a few years ago — but one of them was the detective’s girlfriend.

«The investigation reaches a turning point when Walker (Vincent Cassel), Lawson’s former partner, shows up. He has new evidence that will change the course of the search for», — the synopsis says.

In addition to Jackson and Cassel («Jason Bourne», «Ocean’s Twelve»), the cast of the film includes Gianni Capaldi, Laura Haddock, John Hannah, Kate Dickey, Brian McCurdy and others.

The film is directed by Terry McDonough, who has worked on episodes of «Breaking Bad», «Killing Eve» and «Better Call Saul».

Damaged will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on April 10.

Trailer

Poster