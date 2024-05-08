«We have learned our lesson». Marvel will release «only 2-3 movies a year» to fight superhero fatigue

The strategy to reduce production is common for Disney, but according to the media company’s CEO Bob Iger, «is especially relevant for Marvel».

«We’re going to slowly scale back and probably do two TV shows a year instead of four, and we’re going to cut back on movies to two or three at most,» Disney’s CEO said during the quarterly earnings call.

Iger added that Marvel has «a few good movies» for 2025, and then the studio will set a course for «Avengers».

As noted by Variety, the announcement somewhat contradicts preliminary movie release calendar studios: at least four titles were planned for the next year («Captain America: Brave New World», «Thunderbirds», «Fantastic Four» and «Blade»), the same number of — for 2026 (including the fifth «Avengers» movie). Meanwhile, 2024, on the contrary, lags behind the plans of — «Deadpool and Wolverine» will be the only Marvel movie to be released this year.

«It’s great to be able to come together for one feature project this year,» said Marvel head Kevin Feige in an interview Empire. «I am much more comfortable being an outsider. I prefer the opportunity to surprise and exceed expectations. So it seems that last year, which was not ideal, set us up for this».

The once-reliable Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has recently weakened its position — 2023 was marked by only one successful launch («Guardians of the Galaxy 3»), while the rest of the titles broke records for unpopularity (the movie «Marvel» secured the title of the MCU movie with the worst box office in history).

«We took a hit, but we’re coming back stronger», — adds Marvel Studios co-president Luis D’Esposito. «We learned our lesson».

Earlier, the directors of «Avengers», the Russo brothers, said that don’t believe in superhero fatigue, and all the studio’s problems stem from generational change.