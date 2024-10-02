Daniel Day-Lewis returns to cinema after «completing» his career — in his son’s directorial debut

One of the most respected actors, triple «Oscar» winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the profession in Ronan Day-Lewis’ «Anemone» / Anemone, Focus Features and Plan B.

In 2017, the actor, who is famous for his thorough approach to work, announced his retirement. It seems that an exception can be made for his son. It is not known whether Day-Lewis plans to play other roles or whether he will retire «after the new movie. The last time Day-Lewis appeared on the big screen was in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film «Phantom Thread» / Phantom Thread.

The actor’s return was announced by Focus Features CEO Peter Kujawski:

«We are very excited to be working with the brilliant visual artist Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film with Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences with the Plan B» team.

The film will be Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut. The father and son wrote the script, which explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, brothers and the development of family ties. In «Anemone», Daniel Day-Lewis will star alongside Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green. Ben Fordesman will be the director of photography, Jane Petrie will be the costume designer, and Chris Oddy will be the production designer.

Previously Daily Mail noticed Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of an untitled movie. The cameramen were filming Day-Lewis driving Bean down the street on a motorcycle. The scene seemed dynamic and intense. The publication assumed that it was some kind of cameo, until the situation was clarified. It has not yet been announced when «Anemone» will be released.

Source: Deadline