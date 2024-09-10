News Auto 09-10-2024 at 12:48 comment views icon

Vadym Karpus

Demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine increased by 68%: used models dominate, with Nissan Leaf being the most popular

Demand for electric vehicles continues to grow in Ukraine. Thus, in August 2024, the Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with 6,445 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). This is 68% more than in August 2023.

It is noted that Ukrainians most often buy used electric vehicles. Only 18% of all registered BEVs were new cars. Interestingly, the share was the same last year.

The lion’s share – 6302 units, or 97.8% – is accounted for by passenger electric vehicles. Among them, 1159 units (18.4%) were new, and the remaining 5143 units (81.6%) were used. Among the 143 registered commercial electric vehicles, only 5 units (3.5%) were new.

The most popular new electric vehicles among Ukrainians in August were the following models:

  • BYD Song Plus – 174 units;
  • Honda M-NV – 169 units;
  • Volkswagen ID.4 – 147 units;
  • Zeekr 001 – 107 units;
  • Nissan Ariya – 83 units.

The following electric vehicles prevailed among the used ones registered for the first time in Ukraine:

  • Nissan Leaf – 658 units;
  • Tesla Model Y – 588 units;
  • Tesla Model 3 – 561 units;
  • Hyundai Kona – 308 units;
  • Volkswagen e-Golf – 289 units.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 35.6 thousand electric vehicles have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. Of this total, 20% were new cars, and 80% were used.

Source: Ukravtoprom

