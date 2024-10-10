News Auto 10-10-2024 at 17:52 comment views icon

Demand for hybrid cars in Ukraine increased by 22%: which models are most popular

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Hybrid cars are not yet very popular among Ukrainians. The number of such vehicles imported is several times lower than the number of cars with only internal combustion engines or only electric propulsion. For comparison, in September, Ukraine’s car fleet was replenished by 2 thousand hybrid passenger cars (mild and plug-in hybrids combined). Over the same period, the number of electric vehicles in Ukraine increased by 4289.

At the same time, 2 thousand hybrid cars are 22% more than in September of the previous year. This means that the demand for such cars is growing.

Among all hybrid cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in September, the share of new vehicles was 60%. A year ago, this figure was 59%. Among electric vehicles, new ones account for only 21%.

The most popular new hybrid cars of September:

  1. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 280 units;
  2. TOYOTA Yaris Cross – 79 units;
  3. NISSAN Qashqai – 56 units.

The most popular used hybrid cars of September:

  1. KIA Niro – 54 units;
  2. FORD Fusion US – 50 units;
  3. TOYOTA Prius – 49 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom

