Demand for the iPhone 16 Pro did not meet expectations, while the Plus model is ordered twice as often, — Ming-Chi Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo investigated pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 and found that demand for professional models has dropped significantly compared to a year ago. At the same time, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are being ordered more often.

For his analysis, Kuo used data from Apple’s websites and the «supply chain survey», and here’s what he came up with:

Demand for iPhone 16 Pro Max fell by 16% compared to last year

Demand for iPhone 16 Pro fell by 27% compared to last year

Demand for iPhone 16 Plus increased by 48% compared to last year

Demand for iPhone 16 increased by 10% compared to last year

As of now, the iPhone 16 lineup has sold 37 million units in total, about 12.7% less than the iPhone 15 lineup in its first weekend.

Due to the higher performance of the Tetraprism periscopic camera, which Apple is adding to the iPhone 16 Pro model this year, the company has increased production of the top smartphone to 6 million units (106% more than last year). According to Kuo, Apple may plan a «more aggressive» strategy for next year if Apple Intelligence does not help increase iPhone 16 shipments in 2025.

«One of the key factors behind the lower-than-expected demand for the iPhone 16 Pro series is that the main selling point, Apple Intelligence, is not available at the time of the iPhone 16 launch. In addition, intense competition continues in the Chinese market», — the analyst writes.

All four iPhone 16 models, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received 8 GB of RAM — primarily to support Apple Intelligence. At the same time, some key AI features will only be available in December with version 18.2 (iOS 18.1 is expected today).

Source: 9to5mac, phonearena