Depositphotos now with AI: the photo bank launches its own licensed image generator

The tool creates exclusive, ethical, and most importantly — licensed content that can be used without any problems.

AI-generated Depositphotos content will also have a standard license for digital and print use of images on various platforms — in advertising, UI/UX design, websites or print media, etc. What is also important — it will not be added to the general library of stock images, so the content from AI will be exclusive.

It is reported that the AI will not use copyrighted elements and will generate high quality images (all of which will eventually have a resolution of 2048×2048 pixels). The tool also allows you to create images of «advanced level» — just enter a detailed description to get four unique images to choose from.

«In collaboration with Bria.ai, we have developed a tool that is innovative, secure, ethical, and user-friendly. It embodies our vision of the content of the future and is designed to meet modern requirements and business challenges. The tool allows you to unleash your creativity: creators who don’t find the right image in the stock library can simply create it». Alina Volchek, General Manager, Depositphotos.

Currently, Depositphotos’ AI tool is available to customers with active plans, but the company plans to provide access to all users in the future.