Diablo IV, The Quarry, Ark: Survival Ascended, F1 23, and other games will be available on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft published information on which games will appear in the catalog and be available to Xbox Game Pass users in the second half of March and early April.

As well as expectedusers of the service will have access to Diablo IV. But it won’t happen today – you’ll have to wait a little over a week. So, in the coming days and weeks, the following games will be released on Xbox Game Pass.

Today:

Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and consoles)

March 20:

The Quarry (Cloud and consoles)

March 21:

Evil West (Cloud, consoles and PC)

March 26:

Terra Invicta (PC)

March 28:

Diablo IV (consoles and PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, consoles and PC)

Open Roads (Cloud, consoles and PC)

April 1:

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

April 2:

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, consoles and PC)

At the same time, add-on games will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting March 26: Fallout 76: America’s Playground and The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia.

It is also noted that on March 31, the following games will disappear from the Xbox Game Pass service: