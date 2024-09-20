Did BioWare succeed? Dragon Age: The Veilguard was very popular with journalists

Western journalists shared their first impressions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard after 6 hours of play. Reviewers called BioWare’s new RPG as one of the best games of the year and the studio’s return to form.

Many people compare the effect of The Veilguard to Mass Effect 2. The game combines role-playing elements with accessibility for a wide audience. Observers believe that BioWare can return to the leading positions among RPG developers, along with Larian Studios.

The character editor in The Veilguard is impressive in its diversity. Players will be able to customize more than 40 skin colors, 30 face types, 90 hairstyles, and many other options. In addition to appearance, you need to choose a faction that gives your character certain bonuses.

The gameplay of The Veilguard is significantly different from the previous installments of the series. The gameplay has become more dynamic and the pace has accelerated. The combat system has evolved compared to Dragon Age: Inquisition. The battles have become faster and more exciting, requiring the player to take active action and skillfully use abilities.

Journalists call the quests in the game well-designed, with excellent cinematic videos. Missions are filled with interesting dialogues in the best traditions of BioWare. The game world feels alive, and the interaction with NPCs is natural.

There are three classes available in The Veilguard: warrior, mage, and rogue. The rogue turned out to be the most interesting due to its high mobility. The warrior took second place, and the mage was the least exciting due to the slower gameplay.

Locations in the game are diverse and rich, but not overly large. The world cannot be called completely open, but the zones are spacious enough, with hidden areas and secrets. Some reviewers noted the lack of side activities.

As for the technical aspect, the journalists did not notice any performance problems on powerful PCs (for example, with GeForce RTX 4080). We wrote about the game’s system requirements in a separate article.