Dragon Age: The Veilguard has modest system requirements of NVIDIA GTX 970 level and is available for pre-order at a price starting at UAH 1499

In recent days, a lot of interesting details about the upcoming game Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We are promised that it will offer players the largest city in the history of BioWare and will close the final of Inquisition. The exact release date has also been announced. And now the game is available for pre-order and the system requirements of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The system requirements turned out to be quite democratic by modern standards. Although we don’t know the target resolution, frame rate, and quality that can be achieved with the minimum and recommended specifications. In any case, the game requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Windows 10 and 11 are supported.

System Requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Minimal:

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970/1650 / AMD Radeon R9 290X

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 100 GB of available space

Notes: HDDs are supported, but SSDs are recommended

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 100 GB of available space

Notes: SSD is required for use

Additionally, it is noted that AGESA V2 1.2.0.7 is required to support AMD processors in Windows 11.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available for pre-order at Steam at a price of 1499 UAH ($59.99) for the standard version and 2099 UAH ($79.99) for the Deluxe Edition. The latter offers additional cosmetic sets of weapons and armor for the warrior, mage, and rogue classes, as well as cosmetic sets of armor and weapons for each of the 7 companions.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X is $69.99, and the Deluxe Edition will cost $89.99.

The game is scheduled for release on October 31, 2024. Unfortunately, Ukrainian localization is not offered, although the game’s Steam page and subtitles of the remix trailer are translated into Ukrainian.

