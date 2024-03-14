«Diia» officially Open Source — and already available on Github

From now on, any IT professional will be able to analyze the technology and offer their own solutions to improve the application, and governments around the world will be able to learn about Ukraine’s digitalization experience and use the code to create their own public services.

Open Source is software whose source code is publicly available. It includes:

mobile application code — frontend and backend;

logic, document, and service that will help you understand how the platform works;

license to use.

In addition to the common code for the server and mobile parts of the application, the Driver’s License document and the Certificate of No Criminal Record service are currently available as examples of the application’s data processing logic (more documents and services will be added in the future).

Software «Diia» open source already available on Github, but to get access, you must first sign a public license on the website.

«The data of Ukrainians is completely safe. The code does not have access to registries. If an IT specialist wants to make a «query to the» registry, fictitious users with fictitious data have been loaded into the test environment specifically for this purpose. These users can be used to test the logic of working with information», — said Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

In January, «Diia» reported about 20 million unique users(a large number of them came during the full-scale invasion — 14 million in February 2022, and 19 million in May 2023). Currently, the mobile app offers 14 documents and 30+ services, including an application for the Restoration program, military bonds, car re-registration, payment of a court fine or taxes, etc. Soon to be launched areonline marriage registration service via video link.

Last year in December, the app received a new design— for the first time in 4 years of its existence, and in 2024 the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced the launch of Diia Office, a separate service for civil servants in Diia, as well as educational Mriya appusing artificial intelligence technologies.