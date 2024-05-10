Kevin Durand says he copied Elon Musk’s mannerisms for the monkey villain in the movie «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes»

Actor Kevin Durand plays Proximus Caesar, the villain in the newest film in the famous movie franchise, «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes». Durand’s character may resemble the manners of someone world-famous, namely Elon Musk — and this is not without reason. In an interview for the Inside Total Film podcast, Kevin Durand admitted that his character is deliberately endowed with the traits of a tech billionaire.

«It’s cool! I mean, even with the monkey face, I’m being compared to Elon Musk. I hear about Elon Musk all the time, it’s actually very funny. People come up to me with a twinkle in their eyes, and I realize that they are not meeting an actor they like, it’s something more. But the fact that this happens even when I’m a monkey is fantastic!»

The actor, who also appeared in «Lost» and «Origins. The Wolverine», cited Musk as one of his sources of inspiration in preparing for the role of the alpha male ape.

«I watched really charismatic speakers — I watched [coach] Tony Robbins quite a bit, Elon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was a governor. Everyone watches these people involuntarily because they have such power and charisma».

Like Musk, Proximus Caesar has destructive traits. It is interesting that in the story, electricity has disappeared in the world of the movie. Durand’s character uses the newly discovered technology to establish dominance over the apes. The film was released in Ukraine on May 9.

Source: Deadline