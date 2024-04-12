«Disgusting and annoying»: Microsoft adds Copilot to Windows 11 autorun

Microsoft has added its AI assistant Copilot to the Windows 11 startup.

This is stated in the report MSPowerUser.

Initially, Copilot was thrown on autorun in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615. But the idea was abandoned. However, last week Copilot reappeared in the Insider Build 26100.

These changes were confirmed by Senior Manager of the Microsoft Insiders Program.

Developers and experts called these changes are disgusting and annoying, because it «resembles the behavior of some annoying third-party application».

However, there is a caveat here: Copilot will not appear on all monitors at startup. It requires a minimum screen size of 27 inches and a resolution of 1920 pixels.

Microsoft is likely to expand Copilot significantly in the future or even put it into the autorun of any system.

Windows 11 Insider users who don’t want to see Copilot can disable it in the Task Manager, just like any other annoying autorun program.

It should be noted that Microsoft has recently been pleasing users with frequent advertising for Copilot — there were banners in the «Settings» interface of Windows 11 advertising a subscription to the service.

There was also a case when some Windows 11 users had a huge QR code appear in the center of the lock screen, which redirected them to the Copilot download page.