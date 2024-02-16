Disney+ has released a trailer for Marvel’s X-Men ’97 — the sequel to the cult animated series of the 90s

Disney+ streaming service and Marvel Animation studio released the first trailer of the new animated series X-Men ’97 («X-Men 97»), which will be a direct sequel X-Men: The Animated Series, which was broadcast on TV from 1992 to 1997. The trailer included effects typical of CRT TVs.

The story begins where the old series left off, and the trailer shows the team trying to work together after the death of Professor X, who was seriously injured at the end of the original. Viewers can expect to see the same list of mutants as in the original show, including Cyclops as the team leader, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Beast, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, and Bishop. Magneto was shown at the end of the trailer.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 will launch on Disney+ on March 20 and will have 10 episodes. The streaming service hasn’t yet announced the schedule of episodes, but it usually adds one episode per week for its shows.