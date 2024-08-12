Disney uses 7-year-old Apple Watch animation in new teaser «Toy Story 5»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The teaser for the fifth «Toy Story» looked essentially identical to the animation used for the Apple Watch dial back in 2017 (by the way, only 2 years after that «Toy Story 4» was released).

The video, presented by Disney and Pixar over the weekend, starts with a metal hand lifting a toy three-eyed alien, followed by Woody, Buzz, and Jesse, who take turns disappearing from the frame.

Dylan McDonald, the owner of the SunApps development company, was the first to notice the similarity of the animations, noting that the only change in the teaser is a new blue background, instead of the black one on the Apple Watch. His assumption was confirmed by an Apple intern who worked on the Apple Maps program.

Stealing the idea for this from a friend but yeah these are literally just the animations from the watchOS 4 Toy Story Apple Watch face 💀 They even look like they’ve had a back background edited out https://t.co/aGlrI7YgV1 pic.twitter.com/cvk63GuJdS — Dylan (@DylanMcD8) August 10, 2024

Some accused Pixar and Disney of laziness or lack of imagination, but other users suggested that the cartoon was simply far from being finished. It’s worth noting that some of the shots were new, such as the first one with the alien and the last one with Buzz running out of the frame.

The premiere of «Toy Story 5» is tentatively scheduled for June 19, 2026.

Pixar has close ties with Apple — the studio was previously headed by Steve Jobs, who also invested $5 million in it. In March 1991, Jobs became the full owner of Pixar, and a few months later, Disney signed a contract with Pixar for three films. The first of the films created under the contract was the original movie «Toy Story». On January 24, 2006, Jobs sold Pixar to Disney for $7.4 billion.

« The history of toys » In 1995, it became the first fully computer-animated feature film and one of the most beloved cartoons for many. The success of the original spawned three sequels: « Toy Story 2 » in 1999, « Toy Story 3 » in 2010 and « Toy Story 4 » in 2019. With all four films, the franchise has earned $3.03 billion at the global box office — the fourth installment brought in $1.07 billion, received a nomination for the « Oscar 2020 » for the best original song « I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away » Randy Newman and won the statuette for Best Animated Feature.

Source: phonearena

