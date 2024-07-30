DJI’s new mysterious drone appeared on video — price is also known

The new DJI Neo compact drone has appeared on video, probably in the process of testing. Moreover, it has just been listed at Wallmart with a price.

Rumors of a pocket-sized DJI drone began with publications on X Twitter, which includes an image of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) registration label for the DJI Neo, model number DN1A0626. The label also shows a battery capacity of — 1435 mAh or 10.5 Wh.

Post with another user’s video demonstrates The drone in flight. The drone appears to be quite compact and seems to have propeller protection during flight.

Spark back to life in a Mavic form? pic.twitter.com/V9B19qb5R2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) July 25, 2024

The absence of an FPV headset in the video hints that the Neo may be designed as a drone similar to the HoverAir X1, rather than the Cinewhoop. Perhaps its features are centered to focus on aerial photography and simple in-flight operations.

Based on the battery specifications, drone expert Weilian Zhang evaluatesthat the DJI Neo can weigh about 169 g, and suggests that the flight time can be about 15 minutes.

Although DJI hasn’t officially confirmed the Neo yet, it appears to have been prematurely listed on Walmart. The Fly More Combo kit for the DJI Neo, which typically includes extra batteries, a charging hub, and a carrying case, will cost $329. For comparison, a similar HoverAir X1 kit sells for $399.

Source: Gizmochina