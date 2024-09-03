«Don’t bark at me!»: Chinese robot dog sets a YouTuber on fire because of his behavior

American video blogger IShowSpeed decided to show a Chinese robot dog. When he asked the robot to bark and started barking himself, the dog poured fire on him.

IShowSpeed is known for his impulsive and sometimes controversial behavior. However, his videos are great fun for viewers and get a lot of views, including his latest. In it, he demonstrates a $100,000 robot dog from China and gives the machine various instructions.

First, he asks the robot to sit down and give a paw, and the robot dog perfectly follows the commands. Then IShowSpeed does a backflip and asks the dog to repeat — it jumps in response. Everything went wrong when it came to the command «Voice!». The YouTuber even demonstrated barking. Apparently, the robot decided it was too much and spat fire at the owner several times. The owner escaped to the pool and tried to stop the evil dog with voice commands.

In an extended three-hour YouTube video, IShowSpeed explains and shows how he received the custom robot and set it up to understand voice commands in English.

Number of views of the original video on Instagram at the time of publication exceeded 49 million, and it received more than 4 million likes. Commentators noted the danger of such experiments and asked if it was a performance. In response, others referred to the recording of the broadcast IShowSpeed on YouTube. Someone compared the episode to the series «Black Mirror».

Source: Hindustan Times