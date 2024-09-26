«Don’t like — don’t buy»: Sony exec responds to criticism of Ghost of Tsushima sequel

Former Sony executive Sean Layden commented on the negative reaction of fans to the game’s announcement Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

The announcement of the long-awaited sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, caused a mixed reaction among fans. The main reason for the discontent was the appearance of a female character as the main character, as well as the choice of an actress for this role.

Fans of the previous part, where the main character was Jin Sakai, expressed their disappointment on social media. In response to the criticism, Sean Leyden expressed their position:

«This is a game. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. In fact, why don’t you create the game you want?»

Leyden emphasized that the developers believe in their story and want to tell it. However, his statement caused controversy among players. Some believe that creators should take into account the wishes of the audience.

1 It’s a game. An entertainment. A story a team of creators believes in. They want to make this. 2 it’s a game. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. In fact, why not make the game you want yourself? — shawn layden 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@ShawnLayden) September 25, 2024

The fans’ concern is also related to the activity of actress Erika Ishii on social media and her woke position. She blocks famous people who have not even spoken out against her. This raises concerns about possible «progressive» content in Ghost of Yotei.

Commentators compare the situation to the game Concord which failed due to similar issues. While it is unlikely that Ghost of Yotei will suffer the same fate, this controversy could negatively impact its perception.

Source: Tech4gamers